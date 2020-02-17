Rail travel delays after freight train derails in southern Romania

Several train connections have been canceled while others have hour-long delays after a freight train derailed in Olt county, in southern Romania, between the Fărcaşele and Drăgăneşti stations, Agerpres reported.

On the morning of February 17, the rail travel between Bucharest and Craiova was interrupted after 15 of the freight train’s 37 wagons derailed. The train, which was carrying cereals, belongs to a private operator.

In some cases, buses were sent in to transport the passengers to other train stations from where they could continue their travel.

A list of the canceled trains and of those running on alternative routes is available here.

The clearing of the railway segment will be a lengthy operation, Olt county prefect Florin Homorean told Mediafax. The appropriate equipment for the works will to be sent in from Craiova and Bucharest.

(Photo: Pixabay)