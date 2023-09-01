Traditional houses near Romania’s famous Viscri village on sale for less than EUR 0.5 mln 

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty said it listed for sale a complex of four traditional houses in Grânari, about 20 km from the more famous Viscri - a remote village in Romania’s region of Transylvania where King Charles III also owns a property. The houses are on sale for EUR 495,000.

With 9,000 sqm of land, the property in Grânari comprises four traditional houses, each with its own story and specific architecture. The buildings vary in age, starting with a house built in 1862 and continuing with two other buildings from the 1950s and several functional rooms, including relaxation and event spaces.

The property “combines rustic charm with authentic elements of architecture,” with small details like blue shutters and double doors painted in the traditional green of the area “highlighting the attention to detail and respect for local traditions,” Sotheby’s International Realty said.

Grânari is roughly 20 km from the famous village of Viscri, which King Charles visited again earlier this year during his first trip abroad after coronation.

