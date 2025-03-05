Trade between Romania and Poland exceeds EUR 11 bln

Annual trade between Poland and Romania has exceeded EUR 11 billion, and Romania is becoming the preferred country for Polish investors, according to the governmental Polish Investment and Trade Agency, or PAIH, which facilitates investments.

Trade has grown significantly in 2023, a 27% increase compared to 2020, and is expected to surpass EUR 14 billion in the 2024 fiscal year.

Currently, over 1,700 companies with Polish capital are active in Romania, and forecasts for the coming year indicate continued expansion in areas such as IT and green energy, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

"Romania offers multiple advantages for Polish companies looking to expand their operations. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union, Romania provides business opportunities in various sectors such as technology, the automotive industry, and consumer goods. Additionally, its advantageous geographical position allows easy access and transforms Romania into a strategic hub for logistics and distribution, as well as a gateway to Eastern Europe and the Balkans," said Agnieszka Olsen, Director of the PAIH Office in Bucharest.

Polish companies are making significant investments in Romania in industries such as IT and software development, digital startups, consumer goods - especially in the food and beverage sector, the automotive industry with investments in component and spare parts manufacturing, construction and real estate, renewable energy, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

"Trade between Poland and Romania is a crucial aspect of economic cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe. As EU members, both countries benefit from the single market, which removes barriers and facilitates increased trade flows. Since 2019, we have seen continuous growth," said Malwina Zyto-Dumitrescu, PAIH Business Development Manager.

Key export categories to Romania include machinery and electrical equipment, chemicals - including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - non-ferrous metals and metal products such as steel and aluminum, plastics and rubber, as well as food products such as meat, dairy, and confectionery.

The outlook for the next five years is positive, with an expansion of investments in key sectors such as technology and IT, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, renewable energy, environmental protection, and financial services.

"Overall, the stability provided by EU membership, along with institutional support and access to EU funding, creates a solid environment for further investments. Over the next five years, we expect an intensification of investments by Polish entrepreneurs, which will not only drive growth in these sectors but also further strengthen economic cooperation between Poland and Romania," added Agnieszka Olsen, Head of the PAIH Office in Bucharest.

The Polish Investment and Trade Agency is a government agency dedicated to promoting and supporting Polish economic interests both domestically and internationally.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)