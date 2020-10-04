Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:28
Business
Romania’s trade deficit widens by 7% in Jan-Feb
10 April 2020
Romania’s exports in the first two months of this year totaled EUR 11.6 billion, 2% more than in the same period of 2019. The imports rose by 2.9% to EUR 14.2 billion, data released by the statistics office (INS) shows.

The trade deficit in the first two months of the year thus widened by EUR 171 mln (or 7.0% year-on-year) to EUR 2.6 billion.

In February alone, compared to February 2019, exports increased by only 0.8% and the imports increased by 2.4% resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 1.3 bln, 10.7% wider than in the same month last year.

The trade with EU member states dominated both exports and imports and rose faster than the average in the first two months of 2020. Thus, the exports to EU states rose by 2.9% year-on-year to EUR 8.6 bln while the imports advanced by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 10.4 bln.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

1
 

