Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 14:42
Events
Contemporary dance performance Traces presented in Bucharest
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wim Vandekeybus’s contemporary dance performance Traces will be presented in Bucharest on January 9, at the I.L. Caragiale National Theater.

The performance premiered last month in Belgium as part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

The Bucharest performance marks the start of the international tour of Wim Vandekeybus’s company Ultima Vez.

The performance is staged with ten performers and an original soundtrack, designed by Trixie Whitley, Marc Ribot, Shahzad Ismaily, Ben Perowsky and Daniel Minsteris.

“All of the show’s performances in Belgium were sold out. It is a unique production because it speaks about the relationship between man and nature and about the fact that Romania hosts some of the last virgin forests of Europe,” Andreea Căpitănescu, the curator of the project, said.

The event is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), in a partnership with the I.L. Caragiale National Theater and Europalia Arts Festival Brussels.

(Photo: icr.ro)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 14:42
Events
Contemporary dance performance Traces presented in Bucharest
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wim Vandekeybus’s contemporary dance performance Traces will be presented in Bucharest on January 9, at the I.L. Caragiale National Theater.

The performance premiered last month in Belgium as part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

The Bucharest performance marks the start of the international tour of Wim Vandekeybus’s company Ultima Vez.

The performance is staged with ten performers and an original soundtrack, designed by Trixie Whitley, Marc Ribot, Shahzad Ismaily, Ben Perowsky and Daniel Minsteris.

“All of the show’s performances in Belgium were sold out. It is a unique production because it speaks about the relationship between man and nature and about the fact that Romania hosts some of the last virgin forests of Europe,” Andreea Căpitănescu, the curator of the project, said.

The event is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), in a partnership with the I.L. Caragiale National Theater and Europalia Arts Festival Brussels.

(Photo: icr.ro)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40