Contemporary dance performance Traces presented in Bucharest

Wim Vandekeybus’s contemporary dance performance Traces will be presented in Bucharest on January 9, at the I.L. Caragiale National Theater.

The performance premiered last month in Belgium as part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

The Bucharest performance marks the start of the international tour of Wim Vandekeybus’s company Ultima Vez.

The performance is staged with ten performers and an original soundtrack, designed by Trixie Whitley, Marc Ribot, Shahzad Ismaily, Ben Perowsky and Daniel Minsteris.

“All of the show’s performances in Belgium were sold out. It is a unique production because it speaks about the relationship between man and nature and about the fact that Romania hosts some of the last virgin forests of Europe,” Andreea Căpitănescu, the curator of the project, said.

The event is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), in a partnership with the I.L. Caragiale National Theater and Europalia Arts Festival Brussels.

(Photo: icr.ro)