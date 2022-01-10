Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 14:21
Business

Romanian deep-tech startup names Bart Veenman CEO of its SaaS platform Tovid.ai

10 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai has appointed marketing and digital commerce professional Bart Veenman CEO of Tovid.ai, the SaaS platform that produces video content at scale using AI & synthetic media.

Veenman has been working for more than 12 years in management and business administration, with seven years in e-commerce, marketing and customer engagement, and five years in marketing and CRM consultancy.

Tovid.ai was built in the third quarter of 2021 and it is now functional. It “allows transforming anything into video through a SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & synthetic media. From an e-commerce product page to a newsletter, everything can be a video with the help of advanced technology,” the company said.

The problem Tovid.ai is looking to solve is that, "while video content sells, it is costly to produce and impossible to be personalized, without scaling media production." However, “our vision is that whatever can be a video, will be a video,” Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.ai, explained.

“Tovid.ai is now live globally and tapping into the video production, advertising and education market valued at more than USD 200B. Momentarily, we are onboarding B2B clients in different key business areas, like e-commerce, conversational commerce, advertising, education and sports marketing. With our ability to scale production and personalize marketing and communication at the same time, we are here to increase efficiency in this giant market. Furthermore, we want to make this development and technology available for all business sizes, from local SMB to global enterprises,” Bart Veenman, CEO of Tovid.ai, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 08:30
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 14:21
Business

Romanian deep-tech startup names Bart Veenman CEO of its SaaS platform Tovid.ai

10 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai has appointed marketing and digital commerce professional Bart Veenman CEO of Tovid.ai, the SaaS platform that produces video content at scale using AI & synthetic media.

Veenman has been working for more than 12 years in management and business administration, with seven years in e-commerce, marketing and customer engagement, and five years in marketing and CRM consultancy.

Tovid.ai was built in the third quarter of 2021 and it is now functional. It “allows transforming anything into video through a SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & synthetic media. From an e-commerce product page to a newsletter, everything can be a video with the help of advanced technology,” the company said.

The problem Tovid.ai is looking to solve is that, "while video content sells, it is costly to produce and impossible to be personalized, without scaling media production." However, “our vision is that whatever can be a video, will be a video,” Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.ai, explained.

“Tovid.ai is now live globally and tapping into the video production, advertising and education market valued at more than USD 200B. Momentarily, we are onboarding B2B clients in different key business areas, like e-commerce, conversational commerce, advertising, education and sports marketing. With our ability to scale production and personalize marketing and communication at the same time, we are here to increase efficiency in this giant market. Furthermore, we want to make this development and technology available for all business sizes, from local SMB to global enterprises,” Bart Veenman, CEO of Tovid.ai, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 08:30
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks