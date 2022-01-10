Romanian deep-tech startup names Bart Veenman CEO of its SaaS platform Tovid.ai

Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai has appointed marketing and digital commerce professional Bart Veenman CEO of Tovid.ai, the SaaS platform that produces video content at scale using AI & synthetic media.

Veenman has been working for more than 12 years in management and business administration, with seven years in e-commerce, marketing and customer engagement, and five years in marketing and CRM consultancy.

Tovid.ai was built in the third quarter of 2021 and it is now functional. It “allows transforming anything into video through a SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & synthetic media. From an e-commerce product page to a newsletter, everything can be a video with the help of advanced technology,” the company said.

The problem Tovid.ai is looking to solve is that, "while video content sells, it is costly to produce and impossible to be personalized, without scaling media production." However, “our vision is that whatever can be a video, will be a video,” Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.ai, explained.

“Tovid.ai is now live globally and tapping into the video production, advertising and education market valued at more than USD 200B. Momentarily, we are onboarding B2B clients in different key business areas, like e-commerce, conversational commerce, advertising, education and sports marketing. With our ability to scale production and personalize marketing and communication at the same time, we are here to increase efficiency in this giant market. Furthermore, we want to make this development and technology available for all business sizes, from local SMB to global enterprises,” Bart Veenman, CEO of Tovid.ai, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com