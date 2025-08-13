Over 200,000 tourists expected on Romanian seaside for St. Mary’s mini-break - busiest weekend of the season

Over 200,000 tourists are expected to travel to the Romanian coast during the St. Mary’s mini-holiday this weekend, marking what is anticipated to be the most crowded period of the summer. According to Litoralulromanesc.ro, occupancy in seaside accommodations will exceed 95%, with many hotels already fully booked between August 15 and 17.

This year, the religious holiday of the Assumption of Mary, which is a legal day off, falls on a Friday (August 15), creating a long weekend that has prompted even more Romanians to book seaside getaways compared to previous years.

Ștefan Necula, director of Litoralulromanesc.ro, noted that this time of year traditionally brings a major influx of tourists, News.ro reported. While some last-minute booking options are still available, the number of free rooms is very limited, and availability is changing by the hour. Travelers booking at the last minute are gravitating toward packages that include both accommodation and breakfast.

Despite a recent increase in the tourism VAT rate at the beginning of August, hotel prices have remained unchanged, the same source said. Rates for a double room start at RON 295 per night in a three-star hotel in Mamaia, while four-star options in the same resort begin at RON 460 per night with breakfast included. In Eforie Nord, prices start at RON 300 per night at a pension, and at RON 357 per night for a three-star hotel, while four-star stays with breakfast are priced from RON 524 per night.

Eforie Nord has emerged as the most popular destination for the long weekend, followed closely by Mamaia and Neptun. Most tourists have booked 3 to 4-night stays, although week-long holidays are common among early planners.

The availability of amenities such as swimming pools, private beaches, children’s play areas, and sports facilities has played a key role in influencing accommodation choices.

Tourists visiting the seaside on August 15 will also have the chance to take part in Navy Day festivities, which will be organized in several Black Sea ports, adding a cultural highlight to their vacation experience.

Following this extended weekend, accommodation prices are expected to drop, especially with the upcoming launch of the autumn edition of the “Litoralul pentru Toți” (Seaside for Everyone) program.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksandar Todorovic/Dreamstime.com)