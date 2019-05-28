Cruise ships expected to bring over 60,000 tourists to Danube Delta

This year, over 60,000 tourists are expected in the Danube Delta, brought by cruise ships from Germany, Austria and France, Wall-street.ro reported.

“These are educated tourists, people who understand the specific of the Danube Delta and what slow tourism entails, a tourism based on traditions, multiculturalism, local gastronomy, closely connected to the Delta’s biodiversity,” Catalin Tibuleac, the president of the Association for the Management of the Daube Delta Tourism Destination, said.

Given the increasing demand for the Delta and its uniqueness, a program of activities to attract cruise ships could be developed, he said. He went on to explain that some activities could be developed in a partnership with the Ukrainian authorities.

“In order to expand the circuits, to the Ukrainian side, we can find together some main attractions to present, as a shared offer, to tourism agencies and cruise organizers so as everybody has something to gain,” Tibuleac said, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The number of tourists who visited Tulcea county in the first ten months of 2018 went up 77% compared to the similar period of 2017.

(Photo: Pixabay)

