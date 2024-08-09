Sports

Tour of Romania: Cycling competition kicks off next week

09 August 2024

The Tour of Romania, set to gather 26 teams from 14 countries, will take place between August 14 and August 18, the Romanian Cycling Federation announced.

The tour will start in Deva and will take place in five stages, going through Alba Iulia, Păltiniş, Sibiu, Cristian and Târgovişte, and ending in Bucharest. It will cover a total of more than 750 kilometers.

In addition to the competitions dedicated to professionals, the event covers competitions dedicated to children. These are meant to promote this sport and increase its attractiveness.

"We will have seven Romanian teams at the start, namely more than 35 Romanian cyclists who will compete in the Tour of Romania, some of them for the first time in the tour. In its 800 kilometers, the tour will pass through important historical and geographical regions, and we invite all the locals to encourage the peloton," Cătălin Sprînceană, the president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, said.

"The Tour of Romania is also an opportunity to inspire children to do sports and embrace a healthy and active lifestyle, and we invite them to participate in the competitions dedicated to them in Alba Iulia, Cristian, Târgovişte, and Bucharest," he added.

(Photo: Floydsphoto/ Dreamstime)

1

