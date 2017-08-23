Toni Erdmann, the 2016 film directed by German filmmaker Maren Ade and co-produced by Romanian Ada Solomon, made it on BBC Culture’s list of The 100 comedies of all time.

The movie, which focuses on the life of a German expat working in Bucharest, was very well received by both critics and audiences. Actors Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are to star in a US remake.

BBC Culture determined the best comedies ever made based on a poll that included 253 film critics from 52 countries. Billy Wilder’s 1959 film Some Like It Hot tops the ranking, followed by Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964), and Annie Hall (Woody Allen, 1977).

The top ten in completed by 1993 film Groundhog Day directed by Harold Ramis, Duck Soup by Leo McCarey, Life of Brian by Terry Jones, Airplane! by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, Jacques Tati’s Playtime, Rob Reiner’s This Is Spinal Tap, and 1926 film The General by Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton.

The highest-ranked film of this century is Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy at number 33. Toni Erdmann is the most recent film to make the top 100 (being at number 59), while Safety Last! is the oldest.

