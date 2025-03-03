Entertainment

Tomcat from Romania crowned Europe’s most beautiful in 2025

03 March 2025

Nexus, an 8-month silver British shorthair with blue eyes, was crowned Europe’s most beautiful tomcat at the European Feline Championship 2025, an event held in Warsaw, Poland.

The tomcat, by his full name Nexus of Winter Foxes, is owned by Oana Pintilii and Alexandru Paraschiv, breeders who have dedicated seven years to this passion. 

Nexus’s European Champion title places him among the favorites for this year’s World Championship – FIFe World Winner Show, the most prestigious international feline competition, where over 1,000 cats from all over the world will compete for the World Winner 2025 title.

This year, and for the first time in history, Romania will host the World Feline Championship. Organizers say that the honor of hosting marks a country’s important position within the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe).

The event will take place in Bucharest on October 25-26 at the Romexpo Exhibition Center.

Around half (48%) of households in Romania house at least one cat, the highest percentage of cat-owners in Europe in 2023, according to a report by FEDIAF, the organization that represents the interests of European pet food producers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

