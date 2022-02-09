Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Business

Romanian startup Tokinomo secures USD 1.7 mln in funding for global expansion of new retail media solutions

09 February 2022
Tokinomo, the Romanian startup that creates and distributes interactive solutions for in-store advertising campaigns, has secured USD 1.7 million in funding from member investors of TechAngels, Early Game Ventures and IPP. The investment will be used to create new solutions and accelerate global expansion.

The company aims to develop new tech products for retail marketing that will allow brands to generate more personalized and creative promotional campaigns and obtain relevant data to define their customer base.

Tokinomo is currently creating and distributing a patented "brand activation" solution that promotes in-store products and helps increase sales by an average of 200% without price reductions. With the help of local partners, Tokinomo robots are used in campaigns in over 40 countries, with approximately 80% of revenue being generated outside Romania.

Tokinomo robots are designed to diversify and modernize FMCG brand advertising campaigns in supermarkets. Using motion, light and sound sensors, these robots bring to life the products on the shelves, allowing them to communicate the brand message in a creative way.

The Romanian startup allows brands to implement scalable shopper marketing campaigns because robots are connected to the Internet and can be monitored remotely. The campaign message can be changed in real-time, and the robot's movements can be customized.

In 2022, the startup will focus on developing new in-store marketing products and expanding sales efforts.

(Photo source: the company)

Senior Editor

 

Senior Editor

 

Tokinomo, the Romanian startup that creates and distributes interactive solutions for in-store advertising campaigns, has secured USD 1.7 million in funding from member investors of TechAngels, Early Game Ventures and IPP. The investment will be used to create new solutions and accelerate global expansion.

The company aims to develop new tech products for retail marketing that will allow brands to generate more personalized and creative promotional campaigns and obtain relevant data to define their customer base.

Tokinomo is currently creating and distributing a patented "brand activation" solution that promotes in-store products and helps increase sales by an average of 200% without price reductions. With the help of local partners, Tokinomo robots are used in campaigns in over 40 countries, with approximately 80% of revenue being generated outside Romania.

Tokinomo robots are designed to diversify and modernize FMCG brand advertising campaigns in supermarkets. Using motion, light and sound sensors, these robots bring to life the products on the shelves, allowing them to communicate the brand message in a creative way.

The Romanian startup allows brands to implement scalable shopper marketing campaigns because robots are connected to the Internet and can be monitored remotely. The campaign message can be changed in real-time, and the robot's movements can be customized.

In 2022, the startup will focus on developing new in-store marketing products and expanding sales efforts.

(Photo source: the company)

Senior Editor

 

