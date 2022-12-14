Tips on shipping pallet freight to Romania (press release)

Press Release

Romania is a long way from the UK at one of the furthest reaches of the European Union. And yet, shipping commercial goods to this part of the world is relatively straightforward. Pallets that are laden with all sorts of commercial goods regularly make their way from the British Isles to locations all over the country – not just the big cities like Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca but more rural places such as Vaslui, Vatra Dornei and Dobra, as well. Therefore, you should not be put off accepting an order from a Romanian customer because you don’t happen to have prior experience shipping pallets to the country. Here are the most important things to bear in mind.

Freight Forwarders Can Be a Big Help

To begin with, few British firms are very skilled at negotiating with hauliers and courier companies. Whether you need a big truck for a dozen or so pallets or a more nimble Sprinter van for a smaller consignment, it is often best to call a freight forwarder first. Since they deal with logistical firms all the time, they can usually get the most competitive pricing. Look for BIFA membership, a sign of quality in the industry.

Two-Driver Teams Often Make Sense

If you have an urgent pallet consignment bound for Romania, then don't air freight it. This will cost a fortune and still mean you need to arrange onward transit on arrival. It is frequently better to opt for a two-driver team instead. This way rest breaks will be minimal. With two drivers, it is theoretically possible to get to the Romanian border from Calais within 24 hours behind the wheel.

Consider Low-Cost Groupage Shipment to Romania

Not all pallet to Romania are time-sensitive and need to get there within a set deadline. If your delivery isn't urgent, then it is a good idea to seek groupage rates. When your pallet is transported to Romania along with others, the cost per unit comes down, often quite considerably. Under groupage shipment arrangements, you will still get a door-to-door service but it might take a little longer than a direct courier service.

Export Declarations Must Be Made

According to one British freight forwarding firm that handles multiple pallet shipments to Romania each month, Barrington Freight, UK exporters should have their customs declarations prepared long before their goods leave UK soil. You'll need an EORI registration to export at all as well as some experience in excise, VAT and commodity coding. Use the services of a customs clearance broker if you don't have these skills in-house to draw upon.

Monitor the Road Network

The best services that deliver palletised goods to Romania don't always head through Austria and Hungary. Instead, they monitor the traffic situation and can bypass delays via Croatia and Serbia depending on what they see coming up on the road ahead. Make sure any service provider you turn to for your pallet shipments to Romania has this crucial ability.