Timișoara secures EU funding for 40 new public transport vehicles

The city of Timișoara, western Romania, has signed new contracts for European Union funding that will help modernize its public transport system. Nearly RON 180 million in non-refundable EU funds have been secured to purchase 40 new vehicles, including trams, electric buses, and trolleybuses, the City Hall announced.

The funds were granted through the Regional Programme for Western Romania 2021–2027.

“With these funds, Timișoara will have almost 200 new, modern, and eco-friendly public transport vehicles. It is the biggest renewal of local public transport in the history of Timișoara. We couldn’t have done this with just the local budget, and Europe gave us the chance to speed up modernization,” mayor Dominic Fritz said.

The funding will replace aging trams currently running on lines 7 and 9 and will introduce 10 new trolleybuses and 20 electric buses to the city’s network. These vehicles add to 150 others that have already been delivered or are on the way.

The total investment is valued at RON 179 million in EU funds, with an additional RON 55 million in co-financing from the Timișoara city budget.

