Western Romania: Timișoara residents offered free pulmonary testing on special tram

Residents of Timișoara, in western Romania, can undergo free spirometry tests in a special tram as part of the #GrijădePlămâni (CareForLungs) campaign.

For five days, from December 9 to 13, 2024, a team of doctors from the "Dr. Victor Babeș" Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases and Pneumophthisiology in Timișoara will conduct free spirometry tests between 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM in a specially equipped tram that will run on lines 8 and 9, according to a press release.

The test is a simple, non-invasive method of measuring lung capacity, essential for the early detection of respiratory diseases. Spirometry is used to diagnose and monitor respiratory conditions such as bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or pulmonary fibrosis, according to Dr. Cristian Oancea, pulmonologist and manager of the "Victor Babeș" Clinical Hospital.

“The test provides important information about lung function, including airflow and respiratory volume. It is an important tool for detecting obstructive or restrictive conditions and for monitoring the progression of respiratory diseases. These data are especially crucial for patients in high-risk categories for lung cancer, such as smokers or those with a history of chronic lung diseases, he said.

Launched in September 2023 in Timișoara, the #GrijădePlămâni campaign also aims to draw attention to lung cancer. The affliction is one of the most common types of cancer, with nearly 12,000 new cases diagnosed annually. It also remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, accounting for 19% (over 10,000 deaths recorded annually). Currently, three out of four patients see a doctor at advanced stages of the disease. When diagnosed at an early stage, lung cancer is easier to treat, with more treatment options and higher survival rates.

In addition to free spirometry tests, the campaign promotes the use of an online lung cancer risk assessment test based on frequent symptoms and major risk factors identified by respondents. This test helps users evaluate their risk of lung cancer and is available on the platform grijadeplamani.ro, which has already been accessed by nearly 6,000 people. According to the responses provided by users, one in two users is a smoker.

The campaign is supported by the Timișoara Public Transport Society (STPT), which provided the specially equipped tram. “It is an honor for us to be part of an initiative that brings health closer to people. The Health Tram is an example of how the community can actively contribute to prevention and education,” said Constantin Cocheci, the general director of STPT.

