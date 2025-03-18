Timișoara Public Transport Company discontinues electric scooter service

The Public Transport Company of Timișoara (STPT), a major city in western Romania, said it will discontinue its electric scooter service, TroTM, starting this year. The decision comes due to concerns about the service’s efficiency and economic sustainability.

Despite initial expectations, the TroTM service has seen limited usage, with only 350 users per month and a total of 1,060 users annually, the transport company said. Thus, the low number of users was not sufficient to justify the continued operation of the service.

Additionally, the costs of running TroTM, including maintenance, repairs, and salaries, amounted to RON 958,000 annually.

“With such high expenses in relation to the small user base, the service became economically unviable,” STPT stated.

However, the public transport company in Timișoara will continue to offer its VeloTM bike service, which has proven to be a more efficient and sustainable alternative. The VeloTM system provides 500 bicycles available at 34 stations across the city, including 9 stations along the Bega Canal.

