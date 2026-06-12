Western Romania: Timișoara airport awards tender for new 7 MW photovoltaic park

The consortium formed by Maco Construct (leader), Fair Play Șerban, Altige Impex, Veltol Holding, and Suntech Building has won a tender organized by Timișoara International Airport "Traian Vuia" for the design and construction of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 7 MW.

The project, valued at RON 34.98 million, is financed through European funds. The sum is also below the initial estimates of RON 43.67 million, according to local news outlet Ziua de Vest.

Aside from the winners, the tender procedure was also attended by CAS Office Arhitect (leader), Filkab Solar and Morningstar Consulting, and, respectively, Corner Deposit (leader), Solar Eco Systems, Emsens Prod, and Ecoinstal Urban.

Once complete, the installation will have sufficient capacity to cover an important part of the airport’s electricity needs and to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the airport infrastructure.

The works will be completed within 12 months from the date of contract award. The photovoltaic park will cover an area of ten hectares on land located south of the airport.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Lovas|Dreamstime.com)