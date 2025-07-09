TIFF Unlimited Caravan sets off across Romania with outdoor screenings and premieres

The TIFF Unlimited Caravan is hitting the road for the 16th consecutive year, bringing a diverse selection of Romanian and international films to audiences across the country. From July to September 2025, the traveling film series will stop in ten towns and cities, offering outdoor and indoor screenings of comedies, love stories, and family-friendly films.

This year’s tour includes Breb (July 12–13), Târgu Lăpuș (July 18–19), Timișoara (August 1–3), Satu Mare (August 1–3), Mediaș (August 22–24), Zabola (August 26–27), Roman (August 29–30), Bușteni (August 30–31), Iași (September 5–7), and Brașov (September 12–14).

Kicking off the lineup is Madly, the latest film by Italian director Paolo Genovese, best known for his international hit Perfect Strangers. The new romantic comedy, praised for its wit and complexity, was a crowd favorite at TIFF.24 and will now be screened in advance of its official release as part of the caravan.

Also featured are Christy (2025), the directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Brendan Canty - a coming-of-age story about hope and family ties - and Dreams, the latest film from Mexican director Michel Franco, starring Jessica Chastain in a critically acclaimed lead role.

Another anticipated title is The Return (2025) by Uberto Pasolini, a contemporary retelling of the Odysseus myth starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche.

The TIFF Unlimited Caravan will also showcase Anora, the Palme d’Or winner at Cannes 2024 directed by Sean Baker; Maria, Pablo Larraín’s biopic of Maria Callas with Angelina Jolie in the title role; and the Oscar-winning animated feature Flow, directed by Gints Zilbalodis.

Romanian cinema is well represented in this year’s program, with screenings of Moromeții 3 by Stere Gulea, the sports documentary Nasty by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, and Tudor D. Popescu, and Hoții de subiecte, directed by Tudor Petremarin.

The full schedule of the TIFF Unlimited Caravan will be announced on the project’s official Facebook page and on tiff.ro.

