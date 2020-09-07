Tickets, passes for live-streamed concerts of Romania's George Enescu Competition go on sale next week

The tickets and passes granting online access to the concerts and recitals that are part of the 2020 George Enescu Competition will go on sale on July 14.

In August, the organizers of the event will decide, together with the authorities, whether and how the audience will be granted access to the Athenaeum's concert hall in Bucharest.

A ticket or subscription will allow the viewer to give access to concerts to three different IPs. Pupils, students, and teachers from music schools, high-schools and universities will enjoy free access.

A Full Season pass, covering 28 classical music events (the opening gala, the violin final, the cello final, and the piano final gala, six extraordinary guest artists' recitals, the second stage and the semifinal of each section of the competition), costs RON 99 (EUR 20) for three different IPs.

A Partial Season pass, covering ten classical music events (opening gala, the violin, cello, piano final concerts, and six extraordinary guest artists' recitals), costs RON 89 (EUR 18.3) for three different IPs.

A single ticket, for one concert only (the opening gala or one of the violin, cello, piano finals) or one extraordinary recitals, costs RON 29 (almost EUR 6) for three different IPs.

The tickets and passes can be purchased on the Enescu festival's website or from the Eventim website.

The concerts will be live-streamed on the Enescu Competition platform, accessible at www.festivalenescu.ro. Access to the video platform is granted by using the access/activation code printed on the ticket.

"If the public will have access to concerts in the Athenaeum Hall, attendees will be seated sparsely in the auditorium, according to a safety algorithm designed by Code for Romania. To ensure proper social distancing during concerts, a much smaller number of spectators will be allowed compared to the venue's capacity. For this reason, we encourage music lovers to purchase tickets and season subscriptions for the live-streamed concerts online, to make sure they'll enjoy the brave young competitors and the established guest artists. Every ticket and every pass purchased represent a contribution not only to organizing the Enescu Competition, whose funds were diminished due to the pandemic but also to supporting the artists, who were severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis," Mihai Constantinescu, the executive director of George Enescu International Festival and Competition, explained.

Those who have already bought onsite tickets to the 2020 Enescu Competition concerts can contact Eventim for the reimbursement of the ticket price or the allocation of new seats, according to the seating algorithm imposed by the rules of social distance.

George Enescu Competition is an international platform for launching the future world-class musicians and promoting the work of the great Romanian composer to the new generation of artists. The competition has four sections – violin, cello, piano, and composition – and is the most important classical music competition organized in Romania.

(Photo Catalina Filip, courtesy of Enescu Competition)

