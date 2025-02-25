Three more Romanian companies included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices

According to the global leading index provider FTSE Russell, all 11 Romanian companies included in FTSE Global All Cap and FTSE Global Micro Cap indices, dedicated to Emerging Markets, kept their places within these global indices.

Moreover, the shares of Aquila Part Prod Com (AQ), Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG) companies will be re-included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap as a result of the fulfilment of the liquidity and size requirements specific to these indices, Profit.ro reported.

On February 21, the global leading index provider FTSE Russell made public the announcement regarding the indicative results of the biannual review that will enter into force starting from March 2025.

Romania will be present in the FTSE Russell indices with 14 companies, of which nine companies included in FTSE Global All Cap - Banca Transilvania (TLV), Electrica (EL), Hidroelectrica (H2O), MedLife (M), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), OMV Petrom (SNP), One United Properties (ONE), Teraplast (TRP), and TTS Transport Trade Services (TTS), and five companies included in FTSE Global Micro Cap - Aquila Part Prod Com (AQ), Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB), Purcari Wineries (WINE), and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG).

(Photo source: Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com)