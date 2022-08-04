Three Romanian military hospitals reopen COVID treatment sections to deal with rising rate of infection

Three military hospitals have reopened the sections meant for treating patients with COVID, the Ministry of National Defence announced on Wednesday, August 3.

The three hospitals mentioned in the release are the "Dr. Constantin Papilian" Military Emergency Hospital in Cluj-Napoca, the "Dr. Victor Popescu" Military Emergency Hospital in Timișoara, and the "Dr. Alexandru Augustin" Military Emergency Hospital in Sibiu.

"In view of the increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections nationwide, the Medical Directorate of the Ministry of National Defence has ordered the subordinate health units to check their COVID-19 support capabilities in order to allow their prompt reoperation within a maximum of 72 hours from the request and to obtain the necessary authorizations to support the efforts of local and central authorities to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the source said.

According to the Ministry of Health's pandemic update, in the last 24 hours, 8,617 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons have been registered, of which 1624 are reinfected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection.

The highest infection rate is in Bucharest, where there are 9.76 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by Cluj county with 9/1000, Ilfov county with 7/1000, Sibiu county with 6.84/1000, Constanta county with 6.42/1000, Brasov county with 6.2/1000 and Timis county with 6.04/1000.

(Photo source: Wirestock | Dreamstime.com)