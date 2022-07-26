Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to five-month high

Romania recorded 12,353 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number since February 22, when 14,775 cases were reported.

The cases reported on July 26 were recorded after 34,921 tests were carried out: 6,491 PCR tests and 28,430 rapid ones.

A total of 3,445 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 53 more than the day before, while 215 patients were admitted to intensive care units, 11 more than the previous day.

At the same time, between July 25 (10:00) and July 26 (10:00), 32 deaths were reported.

The country could see some 70,000 cases next week, with an average of 10,000 cases per day, health minister Alexandru Rafila said at a press conference on July 26. Over the past week, 44,489 cases were recorded.

The hospitals have a lower fill rate compared to previous waves of the pandemic, which shows a lower severity of the variant, the minister explained. The hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are currently 14-15% filled, while in intensive care units, they are 11% filled, he said.

The authorities are working to increase the number of Covid-19 evaluation centers and extend their schedule.

Given that a quarter of the cases are recorded in Bucharest, talks will be held with the managers of Bucharest hospitals to ensure that hospitals and ambulatory centers are ready, Rafila said.

The minister also said the institution he runs cannot make mask-wearing compulsory, but an effort from the public is needed, and advised on mask wearing in indoor venues or public transport. “We should have some solidarity. Making it compulsory might not work. If it is not worn correctly, the mask is useless.”

The authorities will work on drafting the legislation needed to have vaccination centers inside medical units, the minister also explained. “In the fall, when a modified vaccine is available, we would like as many citizens as possible to get vaccinated.”

