Romania to install thermal scanners at airports

The Romanian government will purchase thermal scanners that will be installed at all the international airports in the country, interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday, February 4.
Romania has 16 international airports. Each of them will receive two thermal scanners while Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport, which is the busiest in the country, will receive five scanners.
The budget for this acquisition is RON 5 million (over EUR 1 million), the minister said, according to News.ro.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, the Romanian government also added other topics on the agenda of its Tuesday meeting, such as emergency medical stocks and possible quarantine measures.
“Therefore, the setting up of emergency medical stocks for epidemics and other events generating multiple victims was approved,” minister Vela said, adding that the products needed for the stocks dedicated to medical emergencies will be purchased according to local public procurement provisions.
The interior minister also said that the Ministry of Health has been empowered to establish quarantine, if necessary, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Bucharest Airport Company (CNAB) has decided to disinfect passenger transit areas every four hours and to add...
