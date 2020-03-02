Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:16
Bucharest’s main airport takes measures to prevent coronavirus spread
03 February 2020
The Bucharest Airport Company (CNAB) has decided to disinfect passenger transit areas every four hours and to add dispensers with hand sanitizer at the Henri Coandă International Airport, as part of a set of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The passengers arriving from China will be asked to fill in several questionnaires and informative leaflets will also be distributed.

At the same time, the number of doctors monitoring passengers coming from China will be increased, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The set of measures was drafted together with the Health Ministry, the Public Health Department and the Border Police General Inspectorate, CNAB announced.

At the same time, the Government announced it was buying equipment such as individual protection equipment, negative pressure isolation rooms, negative pressure insulation stretchers, cardio-respiratory support sets, and disinfection substances.

In the European Union, coronavirus cases have been reported in Germany, France, Italy and Spain, but no country neighboring Romania reported such cases, health minister Victor Costache said.

The World Health Organization has declared a “public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus,” known as 2019-nCoV.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Post announced it was temporarily suspending all deliveries to China, after the airlines it was working with decided to cancel their flights to destinations in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Photos: Bucharest Airports Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Slideshow
Normal

