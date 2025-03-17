Events

Artworks by Theodor Aman, Adrian Ghenie & more on display at Noblesse Palace exhibition in Bucharest

17 March 2025

Artiss Gallery is set to open a new exhibition, Temporal Harmonies: From Classical to Contemporary in Visual Art, at the Noblesse Palace in Bucharest on March 26. The event will feature a diverse selection of works from iconic classical painters like Theodor Aman to internationally recognized contemporary artists such as Adrian Ghenie.

The exhibition highlights the evolution of visual arts across different periods, offering a unique perspective on the interplay between traditional techniques and modern innovations, the organizers said.

Visitors will experience an array of paintings, sculptures, and graphics that reflect both artistic heritage and contemporary trends. Each room in the palace will present a distinct thematic atmosphere, providing a visual and emotional exploration of art’s transformation.

The opening is accessible by invitation only, with confirmed attendance.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artiss Gallery)

Artiss Gallery is set to open a new exhibition, Temporal Harmonies: From Classical to Contemporary in Visual Art, at the Noblesse Palace in Bucharest on March 26. The event will feature a diverse selection of works from iconic classical painters like Theodor Aman to internationally recognized contemporary artists such as Adrian Ghenie.

The exhibition highlights the evolution of visual arts across different periods, offering a unique perspective on the interplay between traditional techniques and modern innovations, the organizers said.

Visitors will experience an array of paintings, sculptures, and graphics that reflect both artistic heritage and contemporary trends. Each room in the palace will present a distinct thematic atmosphere, providing a visual and emotional exploration of art’s transformation.

The opening is accessible by invitation only, with confirmed attendance.

(Photo source: Artiss Gallery)

