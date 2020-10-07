Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 14:43
Entertainment
Action film starring Charlize Theron, Romanian Anamaria Marinca is now streaming on Netflix
10 July 2020
Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca, known for her lead role in Cristian Mungiu’s film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, the winner of the Palme d’Or in 2007, is part of the cast of The Old Guard, a new action film released on Netflix on Friday, July 10, Mediafax reported.

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars famous actress Charlize Theron. 

The American superhero film focuses on a group of mercenaries led by warrior Andy, played by Charlize Theron. The mercenaries, who are immortal, have been protecting people for centuries. When the team is recruited to work on an urgent mission, and their extraordinary abilities are exposed, Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest addition to the team, need to defend the group from those who want to replicate it and use their powers at all costs.

Romanian Anamaria Marinca, who is also part of the new Netflix production’s cast, is currently based in London. She has appeared in recent years in action movies such as Fury (2014), alongside Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf, or Ghost in the Shell (2017), alongside Scarlett Johansson.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

