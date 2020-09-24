Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 11:55
Social
Thales TechChallenge: Romanian students win the silver award
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A team of Romanian students has won the silver award at the Thales TechChallenge, an international innovation competition.

The students are Teodora Moraru, Diana Mihai, Diana Popescu, Ionuț Oțelea and George Prodan, of the 3psilon team.

They won with a project proposing charging stations that are independent of the electrical network. Solar Mirror Satellites are placed in geostationary orbit to send focused light to solar charging stations to provide energy for electric cars on highways and big cities. 

After the win, the five students will be offered traineeships at the Thales Engineering Center in Bucharest next year.

The global winner was The Thinkers Club team from Germany, with a smart traffic management system to ease traffic congestion on roadways, make fuel consumption more efficient and reduce pollution levels.

A total of 380 teams from 200 universities in nine countries registered in the competition. Of these, nine teams, one from each participating country, were selected. Each team presented their project in a three-minute film, which an international jury assessed based on criteria such as innovation, importance & priority, relevance, feasibility, impact, clarity, quality & completeness of the deliverables. 

The winning projects are listed here.

(Photo: Blackboard373 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 14:25
14 September 2020
Entertainment
17-year-old student represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global competition
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 11:55
Social
Thales TechChallenge: Romanian students win the silver award
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A team of Romanian students has won the silver award at the Thales TechChallenge, an international innovation competition.

The students are Teodora Moraru, Diana Mihai, Diana Popescu, Ionuț Oțelea and George Prodan, of the 3psilon team.

They won with a project proposing charging stations that are independent of the electrical network. Solar Mirror Satellites are placed in geostationary orbit to send focused light to solar charging stations to provide energy for electric cars on highways and big cities. 

After the win, the five students will be offered traineeships at the Thales Engineering Center in Bucharest next year.

The global winner was The Thinkers Club team from Germany, with a smart traffic management system to ease traffic congestion on roadways, make fuel consumption more efficient and reduce pollution levels.

A total of 380 teams from 200 universities in nine countries registered in the competition. Of these, nine teams, one from each participating country, were selected. Each team presented their project in a three-minute film, which an international jury assessed based on criteria such as innovation, importance & priority, relevance, feasibility, impact, clarity, quality & completeness of the deliverables. 

The winning projects are listed here.

(Photo: Blackboard373 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 14:25
14 September 2020
Entertainment
17-year-old student represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global competition
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday