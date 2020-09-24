Thales TechChallenge: Romanian students win the silver award

A team of Romanian students has won the silver award at the Thales TechChallenge, an international innovation competition.

The students are Teodora Moraru, Diana Mihai, Diana Popescu, Ionuț Oțelea and George Prodan, of the 3psilon team.

They won with a project proposing charging stations that are independent of the electrical network. Solar Mirror Satellites are placed in geostationary orbit to send focused light to solar charging stations to provide energy for electric cars on highways and big cities.

After the win, the five students will be offered traineeships at the Thales Engineering Center in Bucharest next year.

The global winner was The Thinkers Club team from Germany, with a smart traffic management system to ease traffic congestion on roadways, make fuel consumption more efficient and reduce pollution levels.

A total of 380 teams from 200 universities in nine countries registered in the competition. Of these, nine teams, one from each participating country, were selected. Each team presented their project in a three-minute film, which an international jury assessed based on criteria such as innovation, importance & priority, relevance, feasibility, impact, clarity, quality & completeness of the deliverables.

The winning projects are listed here.

(Photo: Blackboard373 | Dreamstime.com)

