Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 14:25
Entertainment
Video
17-year-old student represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global competition
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ana Călina, 17, represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an annual global competition for students to inspire creative thinking about science.

Her video, in which she explains the connection between mathematics and music, made it to the competition’s Popular Vote phase and was posted on the Breakthrough Junior Challenge Facebook page, along with videos of other competitors. 

Until September 20, Ana Călina has to get the highest combined total of Likes, Shares, and positive reactions to the original post of her video to go straight to the final round - where the winner of the competition is selected, according to information on Breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org.

In the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, which is organized by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, students aged between 13 and 18, from around the world, are invited to create and submit original videos “that bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics,” the competition’s website reads. This year, there is an additional COVID-19 category.  

Ana Călina was born in Romania, where she lived until the age of 16. She moved to London for the last two years of high school, according to local News.ro. She returned to Romania on March 19 this year and entered self-isolation. During this period, she started to raise donations for hospitals and created the site Covid19romania.org. In about a month and a half, she managed to raise EUR 4,000 from both foreign and local individuals and companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 14:25
Entertainment
Video
17-year-old student represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global competition
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ana Călina, 17, represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an annual global competition for students to inspire creative thinking about science.

Her video, in which she explains the connection between mathematics and music, made it to the competition’s Popular Vote phase and was posted on the Breakthrough Junior Challenge Facebook page, along with videos of other competitors. 

Until September 20, Ana Călina has to get the highest combined total of Likes, Shares, and positive reactions to the original post of her video to go straight to the final round - where the winner of the competition is selected, according to information on Breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org.

In the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, which is organized by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, students aged between 13 and 18, from around the world, are invited to create and submit original videos “that bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics,” the competition’s website reads. This year, there is an additional COVID-19 category.  

Ana Călina was born in Romania, where she lived until the age of 16. She moved to London for the last two years of high school, according to local News.ro. She returned to Romania on March 19 this year and entered self-isolation. During this period, she started to raise donations for hospitals and created the site Covid19romania.org. In about a month and a half, she managed to raise EUR 4,000 from both foreign and local individuals and companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content