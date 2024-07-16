Tetra Pak names new managing director for East Europe

Tetra Pak, a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, appointed Alex Henriksen as the new managing director for East Europe, effective August 1. He succeeds Lyndsey Loyden-Edwards, who will be transitioning to a new position.

From his new role, Henriksen will be responsible for Tetra Pak operations in 16 countries, including seven sales offices, the company said.

Alex Henriksen joined Tetra Pak in 1998 and has held several European and global leadership positions before moving into his current role as managing director for North Europe in 2020. During those past four years, he led the business operations in a complex market consisting of 13 countries across Scandinavia, the Baltics, and the UK & Ireland.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the East Europe team to further grow the business of our customers in the region,” Alex Henriksen said.

Lyndsey Loyden-Edwards stated: “It has been an honor for me to lead this great team over 3.5 years in a growing and dynamic Eastern European market and to develop growth opportunities for our customers.”

Working with customers and suppliers, Tetra Pak provides access to nutritious food to people in more than 160 countries. The company has over 24,000 employees worldwide.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)