Finnish Terveystalo reportedly in talks to take over Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria

The Terveystalo Group, the largest private healthcare operator in Finland, is reportedly in talks to take over Romanian peer Regina Maria in a deal estimated at EUR 1.0-1.2 billion from the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The exit process envisaged by Mid Europa Partners is a competitive one, with several strategic investors, including the Turkish group Acibadem as well as financial ones, interested in the operator of private medical services from Romania.

Regina Maria is the second-largest player in the market, with a total business of RON 1.9 billion (EUR 400 million) in 2023. By comparison, the Finnish group Terveystalo, which is among those interested in taking over Regina Maria, had revenues of EUR 1.3 billion in 2023.

Terveystalo has 377 clinics and 14,500 employees in Finland, but it also has operations in Sweden.

Investment fund Mid Europa Partners resumed its attempts to sell Regina Maria Private Health Network this spring. The investment fund reportedly expects at least EUR 1 billion. Interested investors will be shortlisted this autumn, the investment fund said at that time.

Acibadem Group, one of the largest private healthcare providers in Turkey, is reportedly in talks for direct acquisition.

Mid Europa Partners previously put Regina Maria up for sale in 2019. At that time, the investment fund abandoned the procedure amid disappointing bids.

The Chinese investment fund Sino CEEF and the Humanitas health division of the Italian group Techint were the latest bidders in the race for the Romanian private health chain.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Regina Maria)