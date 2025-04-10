Romania’s pipemaker TenarisSilcotub completes 20 MW PV park

TenarisSilcotub, Romania’s major producer of small-diameter seamless steel pipes, has completed construction of a 20 MW photovoltaic (PV) park as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions and increase energy independence.

“This project allows us to set a new standard for sustainable production, accompany our customers in their own decarbonisation efforts and have a positive impact on the environment,” said Mihaela Popescu, president of Tenaris for Eastern Europe, the North Sea, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The renewable energy facility was built through a USD 21.5 million investment, combining internal funding with support from European Union grants under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), Pillar I – Green Transition, Component C6: Energy.

The PV park will generate electricity for internal consumption, partially powering the company’s steel mill operations and contributing to a more sustainable and energy-efficient production model.

As part of its broader environmental objectives, TenarisSilcotub aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 30% by 2030, measured against 2018 levels. This target will also be supported by the increased use of scrap and alternative materials in production, enabling the company to manufacture steel with up to 98% recycled content.

(Photo source: the company)