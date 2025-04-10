TenarisSilcotub Completes Construction of Its First On-Site 20 MW Photovoltaic Park for the Electric Steel Plant in Călărași

News from Companies

TenarisSilcotub, the leading Romanian producer of small-diameter seamless pipes, announces the completion of construction on its first renewable energy production facility — a 20 MW photovoltaic park, developed through a USD 21.5 million investment.

The project was financed through both company funds and non-reimbursable European grants, provided via the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Pillar I – Green Transition – Component C6. Energy, which supports investments in new capacities for electricity production from solar and wind sources. The electricity generated will be used for internal consumption and will cover part of the steel plant’s annual needs, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient production process.

“This investment reflects our ongoing efforts to keep our products competitive on European and global markets, especially considering the high energy prices in recent years, which have significantly affected energy-intensive consumers in Europe, particularly in Romania. At the same time, it enables us to offer our customers low-carbon products and actively contribute to the energy transition. We've always focused on reducing our environmental footprint, and our steel plant ranks among the 15 most efficient steel facilities in the world in terms of CO2 emissions. This project allows us to set a new standard for sustainable production, support our customers in their own decarbonization efforts, and have a positive impact on the environment,” said Mihaela Popescu, President of Tenaris for Eastern Europe, the North Sea, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The support we received from national and local authorities was essential for the success of this project, facilitating the implementation of this sustainable solution,” added Mihaela Popescu.

Using solar energy will reduce the carbon dioxide emissions generated by the steel plant's activities, helping achieve the target of a 30% reduction by 2030, compared to 2018 levels. This effort also includes the use of scrap metal and alternative materials, contributing to steel production with 98% recycled content.

Project Title: Sustainable Development of SILCOTUB SA through High-Performance Investments in Renewable Energy Sources

Financing Contract No.: 173/30.12.2023

The general objective of the project is to produce energy from solar renewable sources by installing new production capacities (with a nominal power of 19.8 MW and a peak capacity of 21.216 MWp).

Total Value of the Financing Contract: 96,943,052.60 RON (including VAT)

Eligible Value (excl. VAT): 40,603,449.24 RON

Maximum Non-reimbursable Amount (excl. VAT): 29,088,180.00 RON

Own Contribution: 67,854,872.60 RON

About TenarisSilcotub

TenarisSilcotub, part of the Tenaris group, has a history of over 40 years and is the largest Romanian producer of small-diameter seamless pipes used in the energy sector and various other industrial applications. With a turnover of USD 840 million (2023) and a team of over 1,900 employees, TenarisSilcotub operates an integrated industrial system with production units in Zalău (pipe and component plant), Călărași (electric steel plant), and Câmpina (sucker rod plant), service centers in Ploiești, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, Iernut, and Popești Leordeni, and commercial offices in Bucharest.

*This is a Press release.