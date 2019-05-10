Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 10:05
Social
Update: Ten dead, seven injured in terrible road accident in Southern Romania
05 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ten people lost their lives and seven were injured after a transport truck hit a bus on a road in Ialomita county, on Saturday morning, October 5. The accident occurred at around 5:00 AM.

“Seventeen people were involved in the accident, 16 of whom were in the microbus and one in the lorry. The final count: ten deceased, among whom the truck driver and nine in the bus,” the Ialomita Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Ialomita) announced.

The injured victims were taken to hospitals in Slobozia and Bucharest in serious condition.

Update: Eight of the ten people who died in the accident as well as the seven injured were employees of the Mega Image supermarket chain who were going to work in Bucharest, the company announced on Facebook. The company announced it would hold three days of mourning for the deceased.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ISU Ialomita, via Hotnews.ro)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 10:05
Social
Update: Ten dead, seven injured in terrible road accident in Southern Romania
05 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ten people lost their lives and seven were injured after a transport truck hit a bus on a road in Ialomita county, on Saturday morning, October 5. The accident occurred at around 5:00 AM.

“Seventeen people were involved in the accident, 16 of whom were in the microbus and one in the lorry. The final count: ten deceased, among whom the truck driver and nine in the bus,” the Ialomita Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Ialomita) announced.

The injured victims were taken to hospitals in Slobozia and Bucharest in serious condition.

Update: Eight of the ten people who died in the accident as well as the seven injured were employees of the Mega Image supermarket chain who were going to work in Bucharest, the company announced on Facebook. The company announced it would hold three days of mourning for the deceased.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ISU Ialomita, via Hotnews.ro)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president: Next week we will have a new Government!
05 October 2019
Social
Update: Ten dead, seven injured in terrible road accident in Southern Romania
04 October 2019
Politics
US nominates Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, Romania still on the waiting list
04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40