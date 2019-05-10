Update: Ten dead, seven injured in terrible road accident in Southern Romania

Ten people lost their lives and seven were injured after a transport truck hit a bus on a road in Ialomita county, on Saturday morning, October 5. The accident occurred at around 5:00 AM.

“Seventeen people were involved in the accident, 16 of whom were in the microbus and one in the lorry. The final count: ten deceased, among whom the truck driver and nine in the bus,” the Ialomita Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Ialomita) announced.

The injured victims were taken to hospitals in Slobozia and Bucharest in serious condition.

Update: Eight of the ten people who died in the accident as well as the seven injured were employees of the Mega Image supermarket chain who were going to work in Bucharest, the company announced on Facebook. The company announced it would hold three days of mourning for the deceased.

(Photo source: ISU Ialomita, via Hotnews.ro)