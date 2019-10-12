Telus consolidates presence in Romania after USD 1 bln international deal

Canadian group Telus International, one of the biggest providers of business process outsourcing (BPO) services in the world, will take over European competitor Competence Call Center (CCC) for EUR 915 million (about USD 1 billion).

This deal is the biggest in the company’s history and will help Telus International consolidate its position and immediately increase the company’s value, according to a press release quoted by Profit.ro.

Founded in 1998 in Austria, CCC is headquartered today in Berlin, Germany and provides its services across 11 European countries, with more than 8,500 employees. CCC also has two offices in Romania, in Bucharest and Brasov, with over 800 employees.

Telus International also has three centers in Romania, two in Bucharest and one in Craiova, with 1,500 employees.

Telus International, which is a division of Canadian telecom group Telus, entered the Romanian market in 2012 when it took over local outsourcing firm CallPoint, founded in 2007 by a group of French investors. At that moment, CallPoint had 900 employees in Romania and Bulgaria.

After the CCC takeover, Telus International will reach almost 50,000 employees worldwide. The company prepares for an initial public offering in the next 12-14 months.

(Photo: Telus International Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]