Telekom Romania to hire and step up investments this year

Telekom Romania, the second-biggest player on the local telecom market, will slightly increase its investment budget for this year, compared to last year, and plans to employ 200 people, Miroslav Majoroš, the group’s CEO, announced on February 21.

Over the last two years, Telekom laid off 20% of its employees.

“Usually, most of the investments go into infrastructure, fixed and mobile. In terms of infrastructure, in the mobile segment, we are quite satisfied with the coverage level, with 99.5% coverage in cities and about 94% in total. We look at individual areas where we can make improvements, but also in areas where old technology is continually replaced, technologies based on metal, copper and which will be replaced with fiber where possible,” Majoroš said in a press meeting on Friday, local News.ro reported.

Telekom is also looking to hire 200 people after the number of full-time employees decreased by 21% from 6,356 in 2018 to 5,029 in 2019, as a result of the process automation, simplification and focus on departments that interact directly with customers.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)