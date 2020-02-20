Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 08:23
Business
Revenues of RO telecom group Telekom near EUR 1 bln after 5% rise in 2019
20 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian telecom group Telekom Romania, indirectly controlled by German group Deutsche Telekom, which is seeking to sell its stake, announced that its main financial indicators (revenues, EBITDA and operating cash flow) increased in 2019 compared to 2018, for the first time in four years.

The group’s consolidated revenues increased by 5% to EUR 980 million.

Adjusted EBITDA before IFRS16 also increased by 5% to EUR 144 mln in 2019.

Adjusted cash flow (FCF) after excluding historical payments to OTE Group, also increased robustly to over EUR 55 mln in 2019.

FCF was positive for the first time in the last three years, according to a press release issued by Telekom Romania on Wednesday, February 19.

Operationally, the strategic segment of converged fixed-mobile services continued to grow throughout 2019 and registered a 72% advance in Q4 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018, to 846,000 subscribers.

Thus, Telekom consolidates its market leadership position in this segment, according to the company.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 08:23
Business
Revenues of RO telecom group Telekom near EUR 1 bln after 5% rise in 2019
20 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian telecom group Telekom Romania, indirectly controlled by German group Deutsche Telekom, which is seeking to sell its stake, announced that its main financial indicators (revenues, EBITDA and operating cash flow) increased in 2019 compared to 2018, for the first time in four years.

The group’s consolidated revenues increased by 5% to EUR 980 million.

Adjusted EBITDA before IFRS16 also increased by 5% to EUR 144 mln in 2019.

Adjusted cash flow (FCF) after excluding historical payments to OTE Group, also increased robustly to over EUR 55 mln in 2019.

FCF was positive for the first time in the last three years, according to a press release issued by Telekom Romania on Wednesday, February 19.

Operationally, the strategic segment of converged fixed-mobile services continued to grow throughout 2019 and registered a 72% advance in Q4 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018, to 846,000 subscribers.

Thus, Telekom consolidates its market leadership position in this segment, according to the company.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land
13 February 2020
Politics
Romanian MEP in FT opinion: EU money that flows into Eastern Europe is not charity

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40