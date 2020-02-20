Revenues of RO telecom group Telekom near EUR 1 bln after 5% rise in 2019

Romanian telecom group Telekom Romania, indirectly controlled by German group Deutsche Telekom, which is seeking to sell its stake, announced that its main financial indicators (revenues, EBITDA and operating cash flow) increased in 2019 compared to 2018, for the first time in four years.

The group’s consolidated revenues increased by 5% to EUR 980 million.

Adjusted EBITDA before IFRS16 also increased by 5% to EUR 144 mln in 2019.

Adjusted cash flow (FCF) after excluding historical payments to OTE Group, also increased robustly to over EUR 55 mln in 2019.

FCF was positive for the first time in the last three years, according to a press release issued by Telekom Romania on Wednesday, February 19.

Operationally, the strategic segment of converged fixed-mobile services continued to grow throughout 2019 and registered a 72% advance in Q4 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018, to 846,000 subscribers.

Thus, Telekom consolidates its market leadership position in this segment, according to the company.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

