Jewellery retailer Teilor Group gets EUR 115 mln syndicated financing for development

Romanian entrepreneurial group Teilor has secured syndicated financing of up to EUR 115 million to refinance existing facilities, fund investments and provide revolving credit lines for its development plans, according to Ziarul Financiar.

UniCredit Bank acted as Coordinating Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, while ING Bank Romania was Mandated Lead Arranger and Original Lender. Legal advice on the transaction was provided by law firm Filip & Company.

The financing will support Teilor’s next stage of development, including expansion of its commercial presence and strengthening its capacity to meet demand across its markets. The group operates in luxury, premium and contemporary jewellery, as well as financial services and specialised retail, through brands including TEILOR, DAAR, JANINE and MoneyGold.

Teilor Holding, which includes luxury jewellery chain Teilor, financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, gold jewellery retailer Invest Intermed Gold and Teilor Invest Exchange, reported consolidated turnover of RON 667.4 million (EUR 133 million) in 2025, up 28% from 2024.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 59% to RON 131.6 million, while accounting net profit rose to RON 66.9 million, a 998% increase from the previous year.

The holding company has four bond issues listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbols TEI26, TEI26E, TEI29 and TEI29E.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)