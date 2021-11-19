German retailer TEDi to enter Romanian market

TEDi chain of stores, one of the largest in Germany, previously branded T€Di to more clearly illustrate the concept, namely selling a large number of non-food products at a price of only EUR 1, will enter the Romanian market, Profit.ro reported.

The network was launched in 2004 by the Tengelmann group, one of the largest in global trade, which also facilitated Lidl's entry into Romania, selling in 2010 its approximately 100 discount stores Plus.

The TEDi chain, which is now entering Romania, was launched by the Tengelmann group.

The company was founded as a branch of textile subsidiary Tengelmann KiK. It sells household, party, DIY, stationery, electrical and toys, as well as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)