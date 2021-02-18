Singapore-based BPO company TDCX opens office in Bucharest

TDCX, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company based in Singapore, opens in Bucharest its first office in Central and Eastern Europe and the second in Europe, after launching operations in Spain two years ago.

The outsourcing company wants to hire over 100 specialists for the Bucharest office in the first year of activity.

"Bucharest ticked a lot of criteria, as a target investment destination, to perfectly complete our office in Barcelona. Bucharest is one of the best destinations in Europe and also offers access to talented people with experience in the digital environment. TDCX is growing impressively, and we are currently building a strong European arm for the TDCX Group and our global partners," said Sophie Chelmick, Vice President of TDCX Europe.

The local operations will be coordinated by Daniel Mereuta, as Country Director of TDCX Romania. Since 2011,

Mereuta has been the general manager of Optima, an outsourcing company controlled by Romanian investors.

