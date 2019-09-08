Major Danish telco to outsource IT services to Ericsson Romania

TDC Communications, Denmark’s largest telecommunications operator, will outsource the Network Operation Center (NOC) to Ericsson Romania, Profit.ro reported. TDC Communications has about 3 million subscribers.

The relocation of operations to the Ericsson center in Bucharest will be carried out later this month and will reduce the costs of the Danish operator. But the move is questioned by the Danish media, as they argue the IT security authorities in Denmark will no longer be able to supervise employees [in this case, the employees of Ericsson Romania] who may have access to certain “sensitive data” of TDC’s subscribers.

“It is a major problem that the authorities supervising the telecom operators will lose the possibility of monitoring after outsourcing. I am surprised to see that the authorities dare to leave something so important to a third party without the possibility of supervision,” said John Foley, cybersecurity expert, for Politiken.

Swedish company Ericsson is one of the global leaders in providing communications technology and services. The group entered Romania in 1994 by setting up Ericsson Telecommunications Romania. Since 2007, Romania has also hosted one of Ericsson’s four global service centers (GSCs), with over 2,500 experts serving over 40 networks worldwide, with over 200 million subscribers.

