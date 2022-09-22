Business

TBI Bank Romania pays 10% on 5-month deposits

22 September 2022
TBI Bank Romania, a branch of TBI Bank Bulgaria where the deposits are guaranteed by the Bulgarian relevant bodies rather than by the Romanian ones, launched a deposit with perhaps the highest interest rate in the market: 10% for the 5-month maturity.

New customers only are offered the preferential facility, though.

“To help Romanians protect their savings, TBI Bank launches a new 5-month long deposit with a market-leading 10% interest rate. Moreover, the bank updated all short-term rates to better address the needs of its existing customers and those with an even shorter saving horizon,” a bank’s statement reads.

The new 5-month deposit is available for both online and offline customers that are new to the bank, the bank explains.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

