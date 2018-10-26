15 °C
Bucharest
Oct 26, 13:31

Taxify follows Uber to Timisoara

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

European ride-hailing platform Taxify, Uber’s main competitor on the continent, launched its service in the Western Romania city of Timisoara on Thursday, October 25.

This is the third city where the Taxify app is available, after Bucharest, where the service was launched in 2016, and Cluj-Napoca, where it started to operate in June 2018.

To mark the launch, Taxify offers discounts to both passengers and drivers using this app in Timisoara.

Uber is also available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now