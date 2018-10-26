Taxify follows Uber to Timisoara

European ride-hailing platform Taxify, Uber’s main competitor on the continent, launched its service in the Western Romania city of Timisoara on Thursday, October 25.

This is the third city where the Taxify app is available, after Bucharest, where the service was launched in 2016, and Cluj-Napoca, where it started to operate in June 2018.

To mark the launch, Taxify offers discounts to both passengers and drivers using this app in Timisoara.

Uber is also available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

