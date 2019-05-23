Romanian taxi drivers launch own petition, call for rule of law

The federation of public transport firms in Romania (COTAR) launched a petition calling for compliance with transport legislation, in response to the ridesharing companies’ petition calling the Government to regulate their business.

“In response to the petition for breach of legislation, by allowing “ridesharing” activities in Romania, outside of the legislative framework, we are also launching a petition to demand compliance with the law,” said COTAR president Vasile Ştefănescu, according to local Mediafax.

He argued that, for four years, licensed carriers who comply with at least four laws ignored by ridesharing companies have been forced to cope with unfair competition.

“We had to bear the frequent and violent attacks on the part of the state authorities, the Competition Council and politicians who, instead of defending the legal framework, defended the interests of those who violate the legislation in force. According to the legislation in force, any unauthorized activity is sanctioned,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Coalition for Digital Economy, an independent organization representing Romania’s leading tech-based taxi companies Uber, Bolt, and Clever, launched a petition and invited “those who want modern urban transport services to continue to operate Romania” to sign it. The companies urge the Government to regulate the market by an emergency ordinance. Some 200,000 people have signed the petition in two days, the Coalition announced on Wednesday.

Tighter provisions in the Law 38/2003 regulating the activity of taxi companies came into force last week, leaving no room in the grey area for companies like Uber or Bolt to provide taxi services without a valid taxi license.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)