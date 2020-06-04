Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 12:36
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says Suceava is hotspot out of control
06 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Suceava, a city in northeastern Romania, is a coronavirus hotspot that is out of control, health minister Nelu Tătaru said on Sunday, April 5, News.ro reported.

He made the statement during a visit in Constanţa county. The minister said he plans to visit all counties with more than 100 Covid-19 cases because he does not want a repeat of the Suceava situation.

“Constanţa is a potential hotbed because I do not want a repeat of what happened in Suceava. Suceava is a hotbed out of control, for which we are trying a military solution at this point. In Constanţa, there has been a high influx of citizens from abroad, an influx that could derail at a certain point or interfere with the things that are done well in sanitary units. It could turn into a hotbed if we don’t pay attention to the isolation, quarantine and tracing measures. […] We need to pay a lot of attention to isolation and social distancing, just as we need to take great care of the health workers,” Tătaru said.

Out of the 681 new Covid-19 cases reported from Friday to Sunday, 349 were recorded in Suceava county. The County Hospital in Suceava has become the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Romania after several patients brought the virus to the hospital and infected dozens of doctors and nurses. The hospital had last week the highest number of infected doctors and nurses in Romania – about 200 and the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19.

A military doctor was brought in to manage the County Hospital in Suceava after the new management resigned on Wednesday evening, April 1.

Suceava and eight surrounding communes are under quarantine.

Tătaru also said that the specialists of the Health Ministry are analyzing the option of treating easy, mild and asymptomatic coronavirus cases at home, “going through a buffer point”, when the Covid-19 support hospitals reach half of their capacity, News.ro reported.

(Photo: Spitalul Judetean Suceava Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 12:36
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says Suceava is hotspot out of control
06 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Suceava, a city in northeastern Romania, is a coronavirus hotspot that is out of control, health minister Nelu Tătaru said on Sunday, April 5, News.ro reported.

He made the statement during a visit in Constanţa county. The minister said he plans to visit all counties with more than 100 Covid-19 cases because he does not want a repeat of the Suceava situation.

“Constanţa is a potential hotbed because I do not want a repeat of what happened in Suceava. Suceava is a hotbed out of control, for which we are trying a military solution at this point. In Constanţa, there has been a high influx of citizens from abroad, an influx that could derail at a certain point or interfere with the things that are done well in sanitary units. It could turn into a hotbed if we don’t pay attention to the isolation, quarantine and tracing measures. […] We need to pay a lot of attention to isolation and social distancing, just as we need to take great care of the health workers,” Tătaru said.

Out of the 681 new Covid-19 cases reported from Friday to Sunday, 349 were recorded in Suceava county. The County Hospital in Suceava has become the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Romania after several patients brought the virus to the hospital and infected dozens of doctors and nurses. The hospital had last week the highest number of infected doctors and nurses in Romania – about 200 and the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19.

A military doctor was brought in to manage the County Hospital in Suceava after the new management resigned on Wednesday evening, April 1.

Suceava and eight surrounding communes are under quarantine.

Tătaru also said that the specialists of the Health Ministry are analyzing the option of treating easy, mild and asymptomatic coronavirus cases at home, “going through a buffer point”, when the Covid-19 support hospitals reach half of their capacity, News.ro reported.

(Photo: Spitalul Judetean Suceava Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral