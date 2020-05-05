Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 10:19
Social
Health minister: Romania could reach COVID-19 pandemic peak by the end of the week
05 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania could reach the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic towards the end of this week, health minister Nelu Tătaru told public television station TVR in an interview.

He explained that the number of cases had been relatively constant over the past week, and the country was heading towards a plateau.

“In our country, we are on an ascending slope towards a plateau. As the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control was showing today, four countries in Europe are heading towards stabilization: Poland, Romania, UK, and Sweden. Bulgaria still has a high number of cases. The other states have a decrease in the number of cases. We have been on a plateau for a week, towards stabilization, without having a decreased number of cases; we have a constant number,” Tătaru explained.

The health minister also explained that the authorities are discussing the need to have 100 million protective masks on the market. These would be available for purchase but will also be distributed to people who cannot afford them.

After May 15, when the state of emergency will be replaced by the state of alert, wearing a mask will be compulsory in closed public spaces and on public transport.

The health minister said he did not expect the price of the masks to be higher than the current one.

He also explained that the precautionary measures would have to be observed after May 15 as well because “even if there will be a period with a drop in the number of cases, community transmission will still exist, it will not go away.”

Romania had 13,512 Covid-19 cases on May 4.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 10:19
Social
Health minister: Romania could reach COVID-19 pandemic peak by the end of the week
05 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania could reach the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic towards the end of this week, health minister Nelu Tătaru told public television station TVR in an interview.

He explained that the number of cases had been relatively constant over the past week, and the country was heading towards a plateau.

“In our country, we are on an ascending slope towards a plateau. As the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control was showing today, four countries in Europe are heading towards stabilization: Poland, Romania, UK, and Sweden. Bulgaria still has a high number of cases. The other states have a decrease in the number of cases. We have been on a plateau for a week, towards stabilization, without having a decreased number of cases; we have a constant number,” Tătaru explained.

The health minister also explained that the authorities are discussing the need to have 100 million protective masks on the market. These would be available for purchase but will also be distributed to people who cannot afford them.

After May 15, when the state of emergency will be replaced by the state of alert, wearing a mask will be compulsory in closed public spaces and on public transport.

The health minister said he did not expect the price of the masks to be higher than the current one.

He also explained that the precautionary measures would have to be observed after May 15 as well because “even if there will be a period with a drop in the number of cases, community transmission will still exist, it will not go away.”

Romania had 13,512 Covid-19 cases on May 4.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country