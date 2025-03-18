Events

Taste of Transylvania holds underground edition at Romania’s Praid Salt Mine

18 March 2025

Salina Praid, one of Europe's largest salt mines, will host Romania’s first underground gastronomic festival, Taste of Transylvania Underground, from March 28 to 30. The event will showcase top chefs from Romania and Hungary, including Michelin-starred restaurants, in an extraordinary setting 100 meters below ground, local news agency Agerpres reported.

The event will offer a mix of fine dining, wine tastings, and live entertainment, blending high-end gastronomy with Transylvanian traditions.

Attendees can explore an array of gourmet dishes and local delicacies, including aged cheeses, artisanal smoked meats, and traditional desserts. Wine enthusiasts will have the chance to experience exclusive pairings curated by expert sommeliers.

Beyond food and drink, the event will feature workshops dedicated to Transylvanian craftsmanship, where visitors can learn about pottery, weaving, and other local arts.

Further details and tickets are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Taste of Transylvania)

