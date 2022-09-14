Cluj Napoca

 

 

Cluj-Napoca's Career Fair returns with new edition in October

15 September 2022
Following the positive trend of the first full face-to-face event earlier in March, Târgul de Cariere (Career Fair) returns to Cluj-Napoca on October 5 and 6, 2022, at BT Arena. As mentioned, the forthcoming event will mark the second in-person venture after three online and one hybrid edition. 

The event will start at 11:00 and end at 18:00 throughout the two days, with some of the biggest companies from all kinds of industries in attendance. It includes shopping center giant Iulius Group, Southeast Asia's leading tech company Grab, tele-company Vodafone, ONG AIESEC, engineering company Bertrand, and more

"As before, the Career Fair will bring together numerous national and international companies from a wide variety of fields of activity. Their representatives can't wait to meet you and introduce you to the professional opportunities, benefits and working environment," says the organizer on their event's description here

After its Cluj-Napoca stop, Târgul de Cariere will visit Iași (October 14 and 15), Sibiu (October 21 and 22), and Targu Mures (October 27). Later in November, Oradea, Chișinău, and Brașov will be the last few stops of this tour. 

Founded in Cluj-Napoca in 2006, Târgul de Cariere has had over 150 editions in 20 cities, connecting employers and employees, mainly in the technology, logistic, engineering, and recruitment sectors. 

rafly@romania-insider.com
Photo: Târgul de Cariere

