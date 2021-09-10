Taco Bell opens 13th restaurant in Romania at Bacau

With the inauguration of the first Taco Bell restaurant in Bacau, one of the biggest cities in the northeastern part of Romania, the brand operated under franchise by Sphera group in Romania marks 13 locations nationwide, after almost four years since its launch on the local market.

The restaurant in Bacau is located in the food court area of the Arena Mall shopping centre and covers approximately 100 square meters.

Bacau thus becomes the ninth city served by the fast food chain, beside Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Timișoara, Ploiești, Constanța, Brașov and Iași.

Sphera Franchise Group is the largest group in the food service industry in Romania and owns the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in a franchise system. Internationally, it operates KFC restaurants in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova and in Italy.

The group operates over 160 restaurants in the three markets and has over 4,400 employees.

(Photo source: the company)