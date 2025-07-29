Energy

T2Y Capital becomes shareholder of Romanian energy storage solutions provider Prime Batteries

29 July 2025

T2Y Capital, a financial investor specializing in growth capital with a focus on the energy sector and adjacent industries, announced it was investing in Prime Batteries Energy Holding, thus becoming the second-largest shareholder of the Romanian company with headquarters in Bucharest.

T2Y Capital will take a seat on the Board of Directors and support Prime Batteries in its next phase of growth, not only with expansion capital, but also with strategic expertise and access to its extensive industry network, the company said.

Prime Batteries is a provider of lithium-ion-based energy storage solutions. It operates a fully integrated value chain, producing the entire storage system in-house – from battery cells to its proprietary battery management software. 

The goal is to “significantly accelerate Prime Batteries’ international expansion, particularly by scaling global sales and increasing production capacity from currently two gigawatts to over eight gigawatts by 2030.”

“Prime Batteries is a European ‘hidden champion’ in the energy sector. The company is a technology leader and is well-established in the EU with a profitable business model. As a strategic partner, T2Y Capital will support its international expansion and help scale Prime Batteries’ success to a gigawatt level,” Benedikt Friedrich, managing director of Investments at T2Y Capital, said.

“The partnership with T2Y Capital is a significant milestone for our company. They bring capital and complementary expertise as well as access to new markets. T2Y Capital is the ideal partner for Prime Batteries to broaden our offering, including with Battery-as-a-Service, and rapidly expand our international sales footprint to match growing demand,” Adrian Polec, founder and chairman of Prime Batteries, said.

Founded by former investment bankers Patrick Bettscheider and Andreas Haindl, T2Y Capital aims to “build European champions of the energy transition to achieve above-average returns for its investors.” 

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

T2Y Capital focuses on investments in the double- to triple-digit million-euro range – both through the fund and in partnership with co-investors to enable larger transaction volumes.

In 2024, T2Y Capital invested in Wetrax Group, a German provider of innovative aerosol-based fire suppression solutions used in rapidly growing sectors such as battery storage. 

(Photo: Prime Batteries Technology)

simona@romania-insider.com

