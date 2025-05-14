Energy

Romania’s Prime Batteries enters global alliance to develop new-generation power storage solutions

14 May 2025

Romanian lithium-ion battery manufacturer Prime Batteries Technology, founded and controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Polec, has entered into a collaboration with Arrow Electronics and NXP Semiconductors to launch a next-generation battery energy storage system - BESS platform, according to Profit.ro

The three partners announced the launching of a next-generation platform for battery energy storage systems (BESS), according to a press release.

“Our collaboration with Arrow and NXP has resulted in a BESS platform that not only meets the highest safety standards but also offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This solution will certainly accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Vicentiu Ciobanu, CEO of Prime Batteries.

The solution is presented as achieving unprecedented levels of energy storage capacity, supporting high voltages of up to 1,500 V.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Prime Batteries Technology)

