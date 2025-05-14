Romania’s Prime Batteries enters global alliance to develop new-generation power storage solutions

Romanian lithium-ion battery manufacturer Prime Batteries Technology, founded and controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Polec, has entered into a collaboration with Arrow Electronics and NXP Semiconductors to launch a next-generation battery energy storage system - BESS platform, according to Profit.ro.

The three partners announced the launching of a next-generation platform for battery energy storage systems (BESS), according to a press release.

“Our collaboration with Arrow and NXP has resulted in a BESS platform that not only meets the highest safety standards but also offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This solution will certainly accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Vicentiu Ciobanu, CEO of Prime Batteries.

The solution is presented as achieving unprecedented levels of energy storage capacity, supporting high voltages of up to 1,500 V.

